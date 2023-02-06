Telangana Budget: Rs 3,117 crore for Civil Supplies department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 3,117 crore has been proposed for the Civil Supplies department as part of the State budget for 2023-24, to facilitate free rice distribution to ration card holders in the State.

After formation of Telangana, the State government removed restrictions on quantity of ration rice supplied to a family. Thus, the State government provides 6 kg rice per month for each member of a family without any restriction on number of family members.

For the distribution of ration rice, the State government has incurred an expenditure of Rs.20,638 crore, since the State formation. During the Covid period, free rice was distributed to the needy incurring an expenditure of Rs 4,072 crore.

Rs 1,050 cr for new court buildings

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said construction of court buildings will commence with an estimated outlay of Rs 1,050 crore and 1,721 new posts have been sanctioned for the functioning of these courts. The government has taken a decision to establish 60 Junior, Senior, and District Judge Courts in 2023-24, he said. Budgetary allocations of Rs 368 crore were earmarked for the Endowments Department to execute different development works at temples across the State.