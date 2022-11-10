Telangana can prosper only under CM KCR leadership: Tummala

Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to irrigate agriculture lands in erstwhile Khammam district with Sitarama and Seethamma Sagar projects

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to irrigate agriculture lands in erstwhile Khammam district with Sitarama and Seethamma Sagar projects, stated former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao.

The State government was waging a war with the Centre for obtaining necessary permissions for Telangana projects. The Chief Minister was trying to address issues related to utilisation of river water under the purview of AP Reorganisation Act by putting pressure on the Centre, he said.

Nageshwar Rao on Thursday inspected ongoing works of Seethamma Sagar project works at Sunnambatti in Cherla mandal in the district. Speaking to the media he noted that Seethamma Sagar barrage was being constructed for the full utilisation of the Sitarama project.

Seethamma Sagar project ensures that there would be no problem for drinking water and irrigation water as there was scope for 36TMC water storage. Officials were working hard as per the Chief Minister’s instructions to complete the project within this season.

The Chief Minister was credited with contributing to the development of the joint Khammam district by spending Rs 44,000 crores. The State could be prosperous only under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, the former minister noted.

Later in the day, Nageshwar Rao attended an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ organised by his well wishers and followers at Wazedu in Mulug district marking the completion of his 40 years of political life.

After offering prayers at Bhadradri temple, he left for Wazedu in a convoy of over 300 cars. Speaking at the meeting he said the Athmeeya Sammelanam was a coincidence and it was organised by his followers to thank him for working for the district’s progress.

He noted that he didn’t ask anyone to come to the meeting. There was no news breaking at the meeting as the TV channels were saying, he said while thanking his followers for their support and love. If anyone looked for temporary pleasures he had to face hardships, he averred.