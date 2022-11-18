Telangana can withstand drought for three consecutive years: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar informed that there would not be any problem for irrigable water if the continuous drought prevailed for three consecutive years also in the state.

Each and every drop of water is being percolated into the ground with the repair of 44,000 tanks and ponds under Mission Kakatiya. Godavari and Krishna water has also been preserved by completing Kaleshwaram and Palamuru irrigation projects.

So, there was no need to worry about water scarcity since 630 tmc of water was available in projects, tanks and other water bodies, he opined.

Vinod Kumar along with Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan and Collector RV Karnan inaugurated 50 G 2 double bedroom houses in Thimmapur mandal headquarters on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the people to compare the development before and after formation of separate Telangana state. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has solved a number of problems after the formation of Telangana state.

Before the formation of the state, the then AP Chief Minister made a comment stating that electricity wires would be used to dry clothes if separate Telangana was formed. However, proving his comments wrong, 24 hours quality currents are being supplied to the agriculture sector.

Besides a medical college to each district, a 500 bedded hospital was also sanctioned. The number of gurukulam schools has also been enhanced to 1,000 from 250 and an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh is being spent on each student per annum.

Talking about double bedroom houses, Vinod Kumar informed that a total of 6,694 houses were sanctioned to the district. While the tendering process of 5,000 houses had already been completed, 3,000 houses were under construction.