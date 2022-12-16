Telangana: CCE to prepare students of Govt Degree Colleges for job readiness

The self-paced action plan is aimed at introducing a roadmap for degree college students guiding them step-by-step for job readiness

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

The self-paced action plan is aimed at introducing a roadmap for degree college students guiding them step-by-step for job readiness

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) and Get Jobs Ready, Hyderabad, on Friday have commenced ‘Career Pathway Program’ to prepare the students of the Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) across the State for the career of their choice.

The self-paced action plan is aimed at introducing a roadmap for degree college students guiding them step-by-step for job readiness and helping them in successfully reaching their career goals.

To enable the career development programme, Bourntec Solutions, Inc., a Chicago based Technology Solutions firm donated the essential book ‘Get Job Ready – How to Land Your Dream Job Out of College’, authored by Vasu Eda and published by Penguin Random House to around 35 libraries of GDCs.

Under the initiative, the CCE will nominate select colleges and around 100 students per college can benefit through access to mentoring and guidance platforms, covering all aspects of preparing a resume, cover letter, researching companies, practicing for an interview, and planning the job search etc.