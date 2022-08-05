Telangana: Centre evades reply on Kazipet railway coach factory

Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra said the union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw evaded a reply on the issue pertaining to Kazipet railway coach factory in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The coach factory issue, which has been pending for a long time in the State, has once again come up for discussion in Rajya Sabha. During the question and answer session in the House, Ravichandra questioned the Centre on issues related to railways.

He also raised the coach factory issue and steps being taken for the renovation of railway stations in Telangana. He said the coach factory was included in Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to the Centre several times to expedite the process of setting up the coach factory.

Ravichandra demanded that the Centre respond to the issue which has been pending for a long time since it is related to the sentiments of people of Telangana. He criticized the Central government for refusing to answer the issue mentioned in APRA.

“It has once again become clear that the Centre has no sincerity towards Telangana,” he said, adding that the Central government was not responding to questions raised by members in Rajya Sabha. He demanded that the Centre change its attitude and respect the aspirations of the people of Telangana.