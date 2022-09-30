Telangana: CM KCR presents one kg 16 tolas of gold to Yadadri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:16 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 52,48,097 to the Executive Officer of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple towards his donation for buying one kilo and 16 tolas of gold to be used for gold plating of the temple’s vimana gopuram.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced his decision to donate 1.16 kgs of gold and on Friday handed over the cheque to the temple Executive Officer N Geetha.

Accompanied by his wife Shoba and grandson Himanshu,, the Chief Minister arrived at the temple at 12 noon and participated in a special pooja programme. The temple priests welcomed the Chief Minister with purnakumbham on his arrival to the temple.

Inspects place for Kala vedika

After participating in the pooja, the Chief Minister inspected the place proposed for setting up of Kala vedika. It was planned to construct Kala Vedika in the place where Balalyam was removed after reopening of the main temple. Chandrashekhar Rao drove to Yadadri from Hyderabad and inspected the road of giri pradakshina laid around the hill shrine.

Review meeting with officials

Later he held a review meeting with the officials of Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple. He inquired from officials about the pending works of the temple town and instructed them to speed them up. He also inquired with the officials about the facilities being developed for the devotees at Yadadri. He left for Hyderabad by road by completing his four hours tour to Yadadri.

Police made elaborate security arrangements on Yadadri hill shrine and Yadagirigutta in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. Some people who tried to obstruct his convoy were taken into custody. They, it was said, wanted to highlight the issue of road widening affecting some people. They were whisked away from the place. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashanth and G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha members D Damodar Rao and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Government whip Gongidi Sunitha and several MLAs were also accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to Yadadri.