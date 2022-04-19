Puvvada presents 1 kg gold to Yadadri temple

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:56 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar presented one kilogram of gold to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam marking his birthday on Tuesday.

The minister said he presented gold on behalf of Khammam people for gold plating of the temple Vimana Gopuram following a call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as around 125 kg of gold was required for gold plating of the Gopuram.

During early hours on Tuesday the minister along with his wife Vasantha Lakshmi and son Nayan Raj performed ‘Samprokshanam puja’ to the gold at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Khammam.

Later in the day he visited Yadadri Temple performed special prayers along with his family members before presenting the gold and pattu vastrams to the temple in the presence of the temple Executive Officer N Geetha Reddy and Yadadri Bhongir District Collector Pamela Satpathi.

After that Ajay Kumar called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad in view of his birthday. The Chief Minister extended birthday wishes to the minister, felicitated him and appreciated the efforts being made by him towards Khammam development.

As part of ‘Green India Challenge’ initiated by MP J Santhosh Kumar Ajay Kumar planted a sapling at his minister’s quarters in Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday. Green India Challenge was a unique initiative which motivated a large number of people from all walks of life to spread greenery, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .