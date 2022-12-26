Telangana CM KCR receives President Droupadi Murmu at Hakimpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Hakimpet airport station and was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

This is the first time Droupadi Murmu arrived in Telangana after becoming the President of India. The President arrived for winter sojourn and would be participating in different programmes during her stay in the city till December 30.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi while receiving the President. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy were also present.

Later, all the Ministers, including Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and BRS MPs and MLAs extended a grand welcome to the President at Hakimpet airbase in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the President had arrived at Shamshabad from New Delhi and flew to Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. She inaugurated projects related to the development of Srisailam Temple under PRASHAD scheme of union Ministry of Tourism.