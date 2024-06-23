Telangana CM to fly to New Delhi tomorrow

He is likely to stay in New Delhi for two days. During his visit, he is expected to meet the AICC leaders and discuss a few issues, including Cabinet expansion and the appointment of the new Pradesh Congress Committee president and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 06:34 PM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is flying to New Delhi on Monday to attend the oath taking ceremony of Congress MPs from the State, besides meeting a few union Ministers ahead of the budget session.

Already, appointments of a few union Ministers have been sought and based on their approval, meetings would be finalized. The Chief Minister is likely to raise a few issues like pending dues and sanction of funds for different projects, a senior official said.