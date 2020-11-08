Telangana CM’s spouse extends financial aid to bereaved family

Shobha Rao asked Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar to hand over the amount to the family

Karimnagar: Moved by the pitiable condition of a poor family, K Shobha Rao, wife of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, came to the rescue of the family with a Rs 1 lakh assistance.

Shobha Rao asked Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar to hand over the amount to the family, and subsequently, he called on the family at Thirumalapur in Ramadugu mandal and handed over the amount.

Kamatam Thirupathi died recently due to some health issues, leaving behind wife Navya, children Abhigna and Navanith and aged parents Bhumavva and Hanumandlu. The entire family was in a hopeless state as Thirupathi was sole breadwinner. Thirupathi had started the construction of their house but died soon after. With no permanent home, the family members are staying in Munnurukapu Bhavan.

Shobha Rao was moved by the plight of the family after coming across a report published in a section of the media and decided to extend support to the family.

Besides Rs 1 lakh given by Shobha Rao, Ravishankar also handed over Rs 2 lakh contributed by some philanthropists to the family.

Interacting with the family members, Ravishanker assured that he help the children in getting admissiion in Gurukulam residential school and support them till the completion of their education. He also assured that a double bedroom house would be constructed on their land in the village.

