Telangana collaborates with BITS Pilani WILP to develop technology enabled labs

05:30 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: To design, develop, and deploy Technology Enabled Laboratories (TEL) for polytechnics and engineering institutions in Telangana, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division.

To provide comprehensive experiential learning for the students, over the years, BITS Pilani WILP has deployed about 10 remote labs (physical labs, which are accessible from anywhere and at any time) and 26 virtual labs (that allow for software simulation studies of various phenomena, which may be extremely challenging to study in the real environment or physical laboratories).

Through this collaboration with BITS Pilani WILP, SBTET intends to develop a system that primarily leverages the scale of operations efficiently considering that these labs could cater to the learning requirements of thousands of students across the state of Telangana.

Prof. G. Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said, “over the last several years, we at BITS Pilani have designed, developed, and deployed several remote and virtual labs especially for the Work Integrated Learning Programmes for working professionals from across India and the globe.”

Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education, said, “from technical education’s perspective, optimal skills development in our students certainly requires them to have access to the relevant experiential learning opportunities.”