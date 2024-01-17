Telangana: Common Entrance Tests schedule likely to be announced this week

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has already proposed the CETs schedule, which is awaiting the State government’s approval

Hyderabad: The Common Entrance Tests (CETs) schedule for admissions into various professional courses is likely to be announced this week.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has already proposed the CETs schedule, which is awaiting the State government’s approval.

The council has also written letters to the universities asking them to nominate three names for appointment of conveners to various entrance tests. The conveners will be holding the entrance exams.

The entrance test for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses is likely to commence from May 10 with tests for agriculture and pharmacy courses on May 10 and 11, and engineering stream from May 12.

This year, the TS EAMCET is likely to be rechristened as TS EAP CET or EPA CET. Following introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, admissions to MBBS to BDS courses were taken out from the EAMCET. However, the ‘Medicine’ in the EAMCET continued over the years. Now, the TSCHE has proposed to tweak the name, which is awaiting approval from the State government.

A change in the name will not change the admission process to different professional courses. Students will continue to get admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses, as is being done now. The scores obtained in the TS EAP CET or EPA CET will also be used for admissions to BSc Nursing.