Telangana concerned about delay in resolving bifurcation issues: Mahmood Ali

Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday said Telangana was concerned about the undue delay in resolving the issues relating to the reorganization of the State.

Participating in Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kerala, he said despite numerous constraints, Telangana has emerged as one of the fastest growing States in the country within a short period and its contribution to the national GDP improved from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.9 per cent in 2021-22.

He said Telangana has been a trailblazer in introducing first of its kind developmental and welfare programmes since the formation of the State. Numerous initiatives were taken up in agriculture, irrigation, industrial and power sectors.

Enactment of investor-friendly Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System (TS-iPASS), provision of 24X7 uninterrupted quality power supply and Rythu Bandhu, an investment support scheme to farmers were some of the initiatives introduced in the State.

According to Ali, Telangana’s economy has become resilient and sustainable. This is evident from the fact that despite the adverse impact of Covid, Telangana’s GSDP registered a positive growth of 1.21 per cent in 2020-21 at current prices.

The Council has been doing commendable work in addressing inter-State issues but Telangana was particularly concerned about the undue delay in resolving the issues relating to the reorganization of the State. “We recognize that formation of a new State always brings out certain issues related to division of employees, assets and liabilities of the government and other institutions to the fore,”

Since Telangana was committed to work diligently with Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) must sort out all the issues within the framework provided by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act (APRA). “As the MHA has been guiding both the States on various critical issues, we hope the process will be hastened in the interest of both the States,” he said.