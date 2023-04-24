Telangana: Congress cadres oppose ex-MP Ponguleti’s entry into party

Indicating an unwelcoming situation prevailing in party against the ex-MP’s reported efforts to join Congress, a party worker shouted that Congress does not need Srinivas Reddy at the party rally in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Indicating an unwelcoming situation prevailing in party against the ex-MP’s reported efforts to join Congress, a party worker shouted that Congress does not need Srinivas Reddy at the party rally in Khammam

Khammam: Even as there were news reports that ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was going to join Congress, the party cadres said Congress does not want the ex-MP.

Indicating an unwelcoming situation prevailing in the party against the ex-MP’s reported efforts to join Congress to gain a political platform to contest in the next Assembly polls, a party worker shouted that Congress does not need Srinivas Reddy at the party rally in Khammam on Monday.

It happened when former minister Renuka Chowdary addressed the workers and handed over the mike to some of the leaders to give it to the party district president P Durga Prasad, who presided over the public meeting.

Senior leader V Hanumatha Rao accused PM Narendra Modi of failing to deliver the promise of giving two jobs annually in the country. He asked the party workers to take the party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ideas to the public and said as per party’s high command directions all the leaders were working together.

Earlier Hanumantha Rao sulked and remained seated in his car as he was not invited onto the dais. After persuasion by the party leaders he went onto the dais.

He lauded TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s work in strengthening Congress in the State. He refuted BJP leaders’ allegations that Revanth Reddy took Rs 25 crore from Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender to help him win Huzurabad by-poll.

Revanth Reddy said the lives of 50 lakh unemployed youth were in doldrums. Now two lakh jobs are vacant in government departments. It was sad that TSPC question papers were leaked affecting the lives of unemployed youth, he said.

He informed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would attend the party’s rally in Hyderabad in May first week and asked the party workers and Khammam public to make the rally a success. He also asked people to help Congress win 10 out of 10 Assembly seats in Khammam district.

Former ministers Sambani Chandrashekar, Balram Naik, Shabbir Ali, G Prasad Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav, MLA P Veeraiah and others were present.