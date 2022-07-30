Telangana: Congress demands govt to conduct Assembly monsoon session

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The State Congress has demanded that the Telangana Government convene monsoon session of the Assembly to discuss different issues, especially floods and the damages suffered by the State.

Congress Leader Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said due to State Government’s negligence Kaleshwaram project got submerged in River Godavari waters, resulting in huge loss of public money.

There was uncertainty over the operational status of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. The State Government was not clearing doubts among people over these issues, he charged while media persons here on Saturday.

The CLP further alleged that people were not being permitted to visit the barrages. “A CLP delegation, including Congress MLAs will visit Kaleshwaram. If the delegation is not permitted, then Government will have to face consequences” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Regarding Munugodu MLA Rajgopal Reddy’s reported plans to quit Congress, the CLP leader claimed that the MLA was still in Congress. “I have personally spoken to him and so did party leaders. All issues will be sorted out and efforts will be made to convince him,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Meanwhile, alleging involvement of TRS elected public representatives in the irregularities committed by Chikoti Praveen, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy demanded a judicial probe into the entire episode.

He wanted the State Government to exert pressure on the Central Government in demanding financial assistance for the losses suffered due to floods.