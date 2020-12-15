Telangana: Congress MP demands state govt to withdraw LRS

“People will organise agitation if the government fails to withdraw the LRS,” Komatireddy said in a statement here on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the State government cancel the LRS keeping in view the problems being faced by the people.

“People will organise agitation if the government fails to withdraw the LRS,” he said in a statement here. Reddy said the people were also facing problems because of the new registration system and demanded that the government revert to the previous system of registration.

At Osmania University, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao attended a meeting organised by the student unions affiliated to the Left parties in support of the ongoing protest of the farmers in New Delhi. Rao criticised the Central government for refusing to withdraw the farm laws.

For the last few days, the farmers were protesting against the laws but the Centre was ignoring them, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson G Niranjan found fault with the city police for booking false cases against the party supporters during the recently conducted GHMC elections.

In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi, Niranjan requested him to order a probe with an independent authority as the police were trying to create fear among the Congress workers.

