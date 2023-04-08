Telangana Cool Roof policy: DTCP, Hyderabad appointed as Nodal agency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Hyderabad as the Nodal agency for effective implementation of the Cool Roof policy across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State (other than GHMC and HMDA area).

To this effect, Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA) N Satyanarayana issued orders on Saturday.

This apart, the CDMA also shared ULB wise targets to be achieved under the cool roof policy. The Municipal Commissioners of all ULBs have been directed to work on target based approach and ensure compliance for effective implementation of Cool Roof policy. They have also been instructed to ensure that the building applicants comply with the provisions of Telangana Cool Roof policy 2023–2028 and issue Occupancy Certificate only after thorough verification.

