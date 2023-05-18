Telangana: Couple found dead in agricultural well in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Medak: A couple was found dead in an agricultural well at Narsingi village in Papannapet Mandal on Thursday morning.

According to the Papannapet police, Dharaboyina Nagesh (34) and Swaroopa (30), were engaged by a farmer Srinivas Reddy as employees at his farm. They used to work as cattle herders.

Their bodies were found in the well on Thursday morning. It is not yet clear whether it is a case of death by suicide. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital Medak and the police were investigating.

Nagesh and Swaroopa were survived by a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.