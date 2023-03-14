Telangana: Covid infections rise to 52 on Tuesday

In the last week, the average daily Covid positive infections in Telangana was hovering between 35 and 39 cases, which increased to 52 on Monday, the Covid bulletin said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a clear indication that Covid infections are on the rise in Telangana, the health department on Tuesday reported 52 positive infections of which 30 cases were from Hyderabad district.

Other districts from where Covid positive infections were reported include four from Yadadri Bhongir, three each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Kamareddy, two each from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy and a single case each from Sangareddy, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak and Mahabubnagar.

In the last one week, the average daily Covid positive infections was hovering between 35 and 39 cases, which increased to 52 on Monday, the Covid bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries on Tuesday was 17 with a recovery rate of 99.48 per cent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8,42,097 while the number of recoveries reached 8,37,719.

Also Read New Covid super variant XBB15 spreading faster