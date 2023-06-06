Telangana: CPGET 2023 to be conducted from June 30

Candidates who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website from June 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by eight universities for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from June 30 to July 10.

Candidates who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/ and http://www.ouadmissions.com/doa/ from June 27. The entrance tests in 45 subjects will be conducted in the computer-based mode. Candidates have been advised to ascertain their test centres in advance and report at centre one and half hour before commencement of the exam.