Telangana: CPGET 2023 to be conducted from June 30

Candidates who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website from June 27
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 for admissions into various PG, PG Diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by eight universities for the academic year 2023-24 will be conducted from June 30 to July 10.
Candidates who applied for the entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/ and http://www.ouadmissions.com/doa/ from June 27. The entrance tests in 45 subjects will be conducted in the computer-based mode. Candidates have been advised to ascertain their test centres in advance and report at centre one and half hour before commencement of the exam.