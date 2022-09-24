Telangana: CPI demands apology from Revanth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

File Photo of TPCC president Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Stating that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy did not have the stature to comment on Communists, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao demanded that the TPCC president tender an apology to the Left parties.

Finding fault with the TPCC president for his reported remarks that Left parties had surrendered before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said Left parties leaders never compromised with their ideologies.

“Revanth compromised with his ideologies and jumped from Telugu Desam to Congress. He does not have any principles and how can he comment on Communists?” Sambasiva Rao said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the CPI State unit demanded the State Government to conduct a judicial probe into the alleged irregularities in the sale of India –Australia cricket match tickets.