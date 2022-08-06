TPCC chief Revanth Reddy just a coordinator: Jeevan Reddy

Jagtial: MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was just a coordinator and all Congress leaders were working under the leadership of AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Revanth Reddy was a leader who would take forward the party by coordinating workers and leaders. The MLC made these comments while interacting with a section of mediapersons here on Saturday.

Reacting to the rapid developments taking place in Congress party, Jeevan Reddy opined that it was not possible to satisfy each and every person and Revanth Reddy was working in the limits prescribed for him. Stating that he doesn’t know what was happening between Reventh Reddy and another senior congress leader Rajgopal Reddy, MLC opined that Rajagopal Reddy was to be informed by the party about Munugodu meeting.

It was not possible to interlink Huzurabad by-election with the developments in Munugodu constituency. Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who had differences with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has joined the BJP party for political protection. Constituencies would not be developed only because of the resignations by the public representatives and subsequent by-election, he said and advised the leaders to fight for the cause of the public by sitting in opposition.

Rajgopal Reddy might have differences with the congress party. However, the reason he gave for quitting the congress was not reasonable. It was not proper on the part of Rajgopal Reddy to join BJP, which opposed Telangana during the time of separate state agitation. Rajgopal Reddy had to fight on behalf of the public by continuing in the congress party, he opined.

Talking about AICC leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar’s resignation to congress, he felt unhappy over quitting of Sravan Kumar, a senior politician and intellectual. Sravan Kumar, who has good terms with the party high command, had to settle the issues by discussing with the high command. Jeevan Reddy advised party leaders to take steps to continue Sravan in the congress party.

Talking about BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC said that the BJP president has been confined to only statements. Sanjay Kumar, who frequently makes statements warning the Chief Minister to put him behind bars, has failed to expose the corruption practices of Chandrashekahar Rao.