Telangana: CPI’s Praja Garjana to be organised in Kothagudem on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao inspecting arrangements for the party’s Praja Garjana meeting in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Communist Party of India (CPI) will organise a public meeting, ‘Praja Garjana’ in Kothagudem on Sunday, party State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said here on Saturday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the CPI leader said the party had made arrangements to mobilise one lakh public for the meeting to be held at Prakasam Stadium at 3 pm. 250 buses and 150 private vehicles are arranged to mobilise the public. 25,000 women in red sarees, 10,000 red shirt volunteers, 15,000 SCCL workers and 25,000 podu cultivators would attend the meeting. The aim is to put pressure on State and Central governments to find a solution to the problems being faced by the common public.

The ‘Praja Garjana’ will stress on the need of protecting SCCL and other public sector entities in the country, protection of democratic and secular tenets, Sambasiva Rao said. The meeting will be addressed by the party national general secretary D Raja.