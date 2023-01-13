Telangana CS directs collectors to make Kanti Velugu programme successful

Chief Secretary has directed district collectors to take measures for the successful implementation of the second phase of the 'Kanti Velugu' programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to take measures for the successful implementation of the second phase of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme, scheduled to begin from January 18.

The Chief Secretary, who held a review meeting on Kanti Velugu programme with collectors through video conference on Friday, asked them to implement the second edition of the Kanti Velugu programmes much better than its previous one.

She informed that around 15 lakh spectacles have been dispatched to all the Primary Health Centres and Urban centres so far.

She said that as many as 1500 special teams have been formed for the smooth conduct of the programme.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to take up awareness programme on a large scale to educate people about the benefits of the programme. Efforts should be made to provide high quality service to the people, she added.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi and Commissioner Sweta Mohanty, Director Municipal Administration Satyanarayana and other officials attended the teleconference.