A. Santhi Kumari is new Telangana Chief Secretary

The State government issued orders to this effect on Wednesday, with the notification to be published in the extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:49 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer A Santhi Kumari has been appointed as Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana in place of Somesh Kumar.

The State government issued orders to this effect on Wednesday, with the notification to be published in the extraordinary issue of the Telangana Gazette. The 1989 batch officer is being appointed in place of Somesh Kumar, whose allotment to Telangana via an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal was quashed by the Telangana High Court on Wednesday.

Santhi Kumari will be the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana. On receiving the appointment orders, Santhi Kumari reached Pragathi Bhavan and met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who congratulated her on the appointment.

An postgraduate in marine biology, Santhi Kumari also completed her MBA in the US. She served in various capacities in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana. Previously, she was serving as the Special Chief Secretary for Environment and Forests department.