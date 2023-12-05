Telangana CS directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for CM swearing-in ceremony

CS A Santhi Kumari has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister designate A Revanth Reddy, slated to be held at LB Stadium on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

File Photo: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister designate A Revanth Reddy, slated to be held at LB Stadium on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officials on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and council of ministers. The police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust, traffic, parking and security arrangements.

Also Read Revanth Reddy thanks Congress leadership and party workers

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandliya, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretaries S A M Rizvi, Shailaja Ramayyar, Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, GAD Secretary Sheshadri, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, I&PR Commissioner Ashok Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep and other senior officials attended the meeting.