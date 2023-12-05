Revanth Reddy thanks Congress leadership and party workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following the announcement of Revanth Reddy as the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader on Tuesday, the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) turned to X, formerly recognized as Twitter, to extend his heartfelt gratitude. He conveyed his thanks to Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar, and AICC Incharge of Telangana Manikrao Thakare.

Moreover, he took the opportunity to express profound appreciation to the diligent and dedicated Congress workers unwavering support in the assembly elections.

“I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to honourable AICC president Shri @kharge ji, Mother of Telangana our beloved #Soniamma , ever inspiring leader @RahulGandhi ji, charismatic @priyankagandhi ji, AICC General Secretary (Org) @kcvenugopalmp ji, deputy CM of Karnataka @DKShivakumar ji and Incharge General Secretary- Telangana @Manikrao_INC ji and last but not the least our congress soldiers who stood by us through thick and thin,” he wrote on X.