Telangana: DCA issues advisory on prices of essential medicines

The DCA advisory informed that the public can refer to the Pharma Sahi Daam website which provides information on the Ceiling Prices fixed by the NPPA and that one must always insist on a bill

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation and the public can verify the overpricing and insist on a bill for the medicine purchased from a medical shop. Instances of such overpricing can also be reported to the Drugs Control Administration to ensure stringent action against violators.

In a public advisory issued here, the DCA, Telangana, pointed out that the essential medicines are those that fulfill the priority healthcare needs of the majority of the population.

Also Read Hyderabad: DCA raids unlicensed godown selling medicines at Uppal

Essential medicines are listed under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) published periodically by the Government of India and are subject to price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and the prices of the medicines are in accordance with the Ceiling Price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is calculated by adding the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is 12% for the majority of medicines, to the Ceiling Price fixed by the Central Government.

The DCA advisory informed that the public can refer to the Pharma Sahi Daam website which provides information on the Ceiling Prices fixed by the NPPA and that one must always insist on a bill. “Public shall insist on a bill for the medicines purchased from a medical shop. Remember, No Bill, No Pill,” the advisory said.

Overpricing of essential medicines is a violation under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against violators, V.B.Kamalasan Reddy, DCA, Director General, said.

Complaints regarding overpricing can be made on toll free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.

To verify the overpricing of medicine:

* Visit Pharma Sahi Daam website

* https://nppaipdms.gov.in/NPPA/PharmaSahiDaam/searchMedicine

* select the option ‘Ceiling Prices of Essential Medicines’

* Enter the medicine name and strength in the search boxes available on the page

* Ceiling Price fixed for the product appears on the page

* Add the Ceiling Price to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) of 12.1218% with effect from 01-04-2023.

* Calculate the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) by adding GST at 12%.