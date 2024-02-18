Hyderabad: DCA raids unlicensed godown selling medicines at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 02:39 PM

DCA raid at Uppal godown that was storing and selling medicines without pharma license.

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have conducted a raid on an unlicensed godown at Sarojini Nilayam, new Nagole, Uppal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, from where an individual Salla Santosh was illegally selling medicines without any pharmacy license.

The warehouse facility at Uppal had no TSDCA license to retail or sell drugs. During the course of the raids, the teams of TSDCA found several cardboard shipper cartons containing a substantial quantity of medicines.

A total of eight varieties of medicines including high-generation antibiotics, pediatric syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, multi-vitamins and multi-mineral medicines were detected in the godown during the raid and the teams seized medicines worth Rs. 3.5 lakh. The investigating teams also lifted samples for analysis.

The TSDCA has been constantly vigilant and alert to detect unlicensed stocking and illegal sale of medicines in Hyderabad and elsewhere. Illegal stocking and sale of medicines is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act with imprisonment for up to five years, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.