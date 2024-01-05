Telangana DCA’s raid: Unlicensed factory busted for illegal drug production

The factory was involved in manufacturing a drug ‘Diacerein’. The special teams seized 236 kg of stock worth Rs 50.25 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Special teams of drug inspectors from Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided an unlicensed chemical factory on the city outskirts, which was involved in manufacturing a drug ‘Diacerein’ and seized 236 kg of stock worth Rs 50.25 lakh.

The two DCA teams detected unlicensed manufacturing of ‘Diacerein’ at Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Bonthapally, Gummadidala mandal, Sangareddy district. The company did not have any drug manufacturing license, Director General, DCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy said.

A total of nine drums, containing yellow coloured powder labelled as ‘CDE-I’ in the production area of the firm, were detected. On verification, drug inspectors were able to confirm that CDE-1 was labeled for ‘Diacerein’, which is commonly used to manufacture formulations for treatment of Osteoarthritis.

The company Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd manufactured and sold several batches of the drug ‘Diacerein’ under code name ‘CDE-I’ without a drug license and not implementing mandatory ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP), under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the DG said.

The seized stocks have been sent for analysis and further investigation would be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, he said.

M. Anish Kalyan, Assistant General Manager of Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Unit II was present during the raid. Assistant Director P. Ramu and Drugs Inspectors G. Srikanth, K. Anvesh, Ch. Karthik Siva Chaitanya, A.N. Kranthi Kumar were among the officers who carried out the raid.