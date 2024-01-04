Bandh observed by villagers passes off peacefully in Nirmal

The bandh call was given by members of a joint action committee opposing the creation of the factory

Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Nirmal: Residents of Dilawarpur headquarters peacefully observed closure of commercial establishments in protest of the establishment of an ethanol factory at Gundampalli village in Diwalarpur mandal on Thursday. The bandh call was given by members of a joint action committee opposing the creation of the factory.

As per the call, commercial establishments remained closed in Dilawarpur mandal centre. Members of the JAC and residents cooked dishes and dined on the road as part of the protest. They demanded the government to take steps to roll back the organisation’s decision to establish the factory at Gundampalli. They said that industrial effluents of the unit would pollute their farms and water of Godavari river.

The agitating villagers regretted that they were staging different forms of protest for quite a long time, but the government was not responding to them. They said that the works on the factory were slowed down during polls, but expedited after the elections. They withdrew a protest when additional collector Kishor Kumar assured to submit a letter to the government on Wednesday.