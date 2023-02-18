Telangana: Minister Errabelli presents silk clothes at Palakurthy temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Jangaon/Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha presented silk robes to the Palakurthy Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival at Palakurthy in the district on Saturday. Jangaon MLA M Yadagiri Reddy also offered ‘Maha Abhishekam’ to the Lingam along with the Minister.

Temple officials and priests welcomed the Minister and other VIPs with ‘Purnakhumbham’. After performing the pooja, the Minister and his wife were presented with shawls and ‘teerthaprasadam’.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees thronged the temple on a hillock at Palakurthy to offer abhishekam to Someshwara Swamy. Noted singer Madhupriya, singers Ganga and Mounika rendered devotional songs at the temple. Classical dance performances including Perini Shivatandavam were performed.

Earlier, Rao visited the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda and the newly renovated Parvathala Shivalayam at Parvathagiri in Warangal and offered Abhishekam. Wardhannapet MLA A Ramesh also visited the temple at Parvathagiri.