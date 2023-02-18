Maha Shivaratri: Devotees throng temples in Hyderabad

By IANS Updated On - 11:57 AM, Sat - 18 February 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Scores of devotees on Saturday thronged Shiva temples across the city to offer prayers on Maha Shivaratri. The temples reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya.’

The Shiva temples in several areas including Punjagutta, Moosapet, and Secunderabad saw hundreds of devotees standing in long queues from the morning to offer milk and fruits on the occasion.

Many also gathered in large numbers at the famous Ramalingeshwara temple atop Keesaragutta and offered prayers.

Rituals at almost all the temple started as early as 4.30 am with the priests performing a series of special pujas.