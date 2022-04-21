Telangana: Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, (84), Chairman of the Telangana State Official Language Commission, is no more. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and breathed his last on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of Prabhakar Rao, who was serving as the Chairman of the Commission since April 2016. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy also expressed condolences on his death.

Prabhakar Rao was born in Warangal and studied at Osmania University. He was also associated with several Telugu newspapers and was a well known writer and journalist.