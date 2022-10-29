Telangana: DGE notifies due dates for SSC exams fee payment

Published: Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Saturday notified due dates for paying the fee for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations, March 2023.

Regular students and once failed candidates can pay the exam fee to the headmaster concerned on or before November 15. With a late fee of Rs.50 and Rs.200, the exam fee can be paid up to November 30 and December 15 respectively. The exam fee will also be accepted with the late fee of Rs.500 up to December 29.

Fee for regular candidates for all subjects is Rs.125 and for up to three subjects, it is Rs.110 and for more than three subjects, Rs.125. In addition to the regular examination fee of Rs.125, vocational candidates have to pay Rs.60.

For more details, visit the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.