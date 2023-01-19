Telangana: DGP awarded commendation certificates to Police Commissioners

Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar gave commendation certificates to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan, and 26 other officials for the ‘good bandobast’ done during the recent visit of VIPs to the State and for other programs.

Among others those who received the commendation certificate are Commissioner of Police Khammam, Vishnu S Warrier, DIG Ramesh Naidu, Commissioner of Police Warangal A V Ranganath and other officers.