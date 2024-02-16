Nearly Rs 1.61 crore cyber fraud money returned to victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: The prompt and meticulous response by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police has helped two victims to receive a total of Rs 1.61 crore which they had lost to cyber frauds.

In the first instance, the victim was cheated by an unknown person, who posed as Fedex courier service executive and informed the former that a courier was booked to Taiwan in his name containing illegal items. In the other case, the victim was duped under the guise of high returns for trading through fake applications, which caused loss of Rs 10 lakh.

Two separate cases were booked and investigated. A.V Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crimes and SIT) said notices were sent to the beneficiary banks with a request to debit freeze the accounts and received the reply from banks which pertains to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

The investigation officers of the cases confirmed that an amount of Rs 80.7 lakh and Rs 80.4 lakh was kept under freeze in the accused bank accounts. After which, the court was intimated that the victims were assisted to a file petitions to release the frozen money.

With the court’s directions and the support of the banks concerned, the lost amounts were retrieved and handed over to the rightful owners. Police Advisory:

1. Verify the status of any package directly on the official FedEx website and avoid clicking on links received via SMS or email or WhatsApp, as scammers often use these avenues to manipulate victims.

2. Do not deposit money to the unknown bank accounts believing false promises of unknown persons as law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype calls and insist money transfer for clearing the issues.

3. In the instance of the Trading frauds, Public are advised not believe Dubious Returns offered by the Fraudsters and avoid trading the Stocks/Investing money in any unknown Applications, other than registered with SEBI.

4. Report the matters relating to cyber financial frauds, immediately by Dialing Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in