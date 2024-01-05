Sunil Dutt takes charge as Khammam CP

2014 batch IPS officer Dutt served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hyderabad city East Zone before his transfer to Khammam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Senior IPS officer Sunil Dutt took charge as Khammam Commissioner of Police on Friday from the outgoing CP, Vishnu S Warrier.

The outgoing CP, Vishnu S Warrier has handed over the charge to Dutt, who was greeted by several police officers on the occasion. 2014 batch IPS officer Dutt served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hyderabad city East Zone before his transfer to Khammam.

He previously worked as Bhadrachalam ASP, as SP in Jagtial and Kothagudem districts. He was transferred as Hyderabad DCP in July 2022.