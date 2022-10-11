Telangana: Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrations to be held on Oct 14 at Buddhavanam

Hyderabad: The Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrations will be held on October 14 at Buddhavanam, Nagarjuna Sagar.
In a statement issued here, Buddhavanam Project special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said MLC and Kendra Sahitya Academy awardee G Venkanna would inaugurate the celebrations and illuminate the Mahastupa. As part of the celebrations, Buddha Vandana would be performed by Buddhist monks from Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar.
A lecture on the topic ‘Fundamentals of Buddhism and vision of BR Ambedkar’ would be delivered by I Santosh, Ashok Raut and Vijay Dasami, he said.
Buddha Bhumi Borra Govardhan and noted rationalist and science writer Devaraju Maharaju would also take part in the celebrations.