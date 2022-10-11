| Telangana Dhamma Diksha Divas Celebrations To Be Held On Oct 14 At Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: The Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrations will be held on October 14 at Buddhavanam, Nagarjuna Sagar.

In a statement issued here, Buddhavanam Project special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said MLC and Kendra Sahitya Academy awardee G Venkanna would inaugurate the celebrations and illuminate the Mahastupa. As part of the celebrations, Buddha Vandana would be performed by Buddhist monks from Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar.

A lecture on the topic ‘Fundamentals of Buddhism and vision of BR Ambedkar’ would be delivered by I Santosh, Ashok Raut and Vijay Dasami, he said.

Buddha Bhumi Borra Govardhan and noted rationalist and science writer Devaraju Maharaju would also take part in the celebrations.