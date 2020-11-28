Telangana: DIEOs told to monitor attendance of students

A direction to this effect has been issued by the department to all DIEOs/Nodal Officers

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Intermediate Education on Saturday directed all District Intermediate Educational Officers (DIEOs)/Nodal Officers to monitor attendance of all students attending online classes in their district and submit a consolidated list to it every 15 days.

A direction to this effect has been issued by the department to all DIEOs/Nodal Officers. The department has been conducting online classes regularly for all students from September 1 this year due to the Covid-19.

According to instructions of the government to ensure physical distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, 50 per cent staff members are attending colleges on alternate days and the rest of staff was asked to monitor online classes besides clearing doubts of students over phones from their residences.

