Telangana: Diploma in Elementary Education theory exams from Nov 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

The Diploma in Elementary Education second year theory examinations will be conducted from November 10 to 16 between 9 am and 12 noon in the State.

Hyderabad: The Diploma in Elementary Education second year theory examinations will be conducted from November 10 to 16 between 9 am and 12 noon in the State.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.

