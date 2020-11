The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations will hold first and second-year theory exams of the Diploma in Elementary Education from November 26 to December 10.

The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates can download hall tickets from the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/

