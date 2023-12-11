Telangana: Disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds commences

CM A Revanth Reddy directed officials to release the funds available with the treasury and ensure that farmers do not face any challenges as agricultural activities for the ensuing Yasangi (Rabi) season

Hyderabad: The disbursement of funds under Rythu Bandhu investment assistance scheme will begin with immediate effect. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials on Monday to release the funds available with the treasury and ensure that farmers do not face any challenges as agricultural activities for the ensuing Yasangi (Rabi) season, have already commenced in some districts.

In a marathon review on agriculture and Rythu Bandhu disbursement for nearly three hours at his chambers in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here on Monday, the Chief Minister discussed extensively on agriculture and allied departments along with implementation of farmers’ welfare schemes. “No farmer should suffer for unavailability of investment assistance. The funds should be released immediately without further delay,” he directed the officials.

Accordingly, the State government will deposit Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of all eligible farmers under the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme to ensure timely support to farmers, for Yasangi season. “The modalities for the Rythu Bharosa scheme proposed by the current government are yet to be finalised, while funds for Rythu Bandhu have been already deposited in the treasury. Hence, the Chief Minister decided to go ahead with the existing scheme for this one time, to ensure that farmers do not face any trouble,” an official said.

Further, Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare an action plan for implementing the proposed waiver of crop loans upto Rs 2 lakh. He wanted the proposals to be worked out in detail and submitted to the government for necessary approvals.

PRAJA DARBAR rechristined as PRAJAVANI

The Chief Minister decided to rechristine the Praja Darbar as Prajavaani being held at Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. Further, the Prajavani programme will be held twice in a week on every Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. All those who are in the queuelines by 10 am, will be given an opportunity to submit their grievances.

Officials were directed to arrange seperate queuelines for women and differently abled, apart from drinking water and other facilities for the people.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for Revenue Ramakrishna Rao, CMO Secretary V Seshadri, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao and other officials were present.