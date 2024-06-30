Telangana districts’ June 30 developments: Brief reports

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 07:02 PM

Leopard kills pet dog in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A leopard attacked and killed a pet dog while it was sleeping outside the owner’s house in Nagendrapur village of Kotagiri mandal of the district on Saturday night.

According to reports, Venigalla Sridhar’s pet was sleeping in the compound and around midnight, he heard the dog crying and woke up. He saw a leopard standing in the compound. The leopard disappeared in the forest after Sridhar raised an alarm. The dog succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack within a few hours. After receiving the information, Forest officials inspected the area and advised villagers to take precautions.

Meanwhile, people in the villages of the district are scared to step out, particularly in the night, as they fear that leopards may attack them. Earlier, leopards were found moving openly in residential areas of Mokkanpally village in Navipet Mandal of the district. Recently, a woman was killed when a car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a leopard in Yellamma Kunta village of the neighbouring Kamareddy district. Last December, a leopard attacked a farmer at Barangedgi village in Birkur mandal of Kamareddy district. He was saved by the farmers working in neighbouring fields.

Incidents of leopard attacks on livestock within the Yellareddy division of the district too have become frequent. A leopard had attacked a man in Yellareddy mandal and seriously injured him two years ago.

CM, KTR congratulate new SBI chairman

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed delight over the appointment of Challa Srinivasulu Setty, a son of Telangana, as the new chairman of the State Bank of India.

The Chief Minister remarked that it was a momentous occasion that Srinivasulu, who hails from Jogulamba Gadwal district, had ascended to the prestigious position of SBI Chairman. He conveyed his best wishes to Srinivasulu for a tenure marked by numerous achievements and accolades in his new role.

BRS Working president KT Rama Rao extended his wishes to Challa Srinivasulu Setty, son of Telangana, on being appointed as the Chairman of SBI.