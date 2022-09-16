Telangana: DOST third phase seats allotted

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the seat allotment for candidates who took part in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 third phase admission counselling.

A total of 66,526 seats were allotted to candidates of which 51,663 candidates got seats against their first priority and 14,863 against second priority. As many as 5,074 candidates could not be allotted seats as they exercised a limited number of web options.

All candidates who secured a seat have been instructed to reserve the same by self-reporting online by paying Rs.500 or Rs.1,000 (as the case may be) in DOST candidate’s login. Students who were allotted to the government degree /university colleges and eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting, TSCHE Chairman and DOST Convener 2022, Prof. R Limbadri said.

If candidates fail to reserve the seat through self-reporting online, then they would forgo the seat beside their registration on the DOST automatically stands cancelled. Students who were allotted seats in the third phase should report to their respective colleges physically by September 22. If a candidate who self-reported online but fails to submit CCOTP at the college, then he/she would forgo the seat allotted, he added.