Telangana: Minority educational institutions exempted from DOST for 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders permitting the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE ) to exempt minority educational institutions who apply seeking exemption from the system of centralised admissions in degree colleges through the Degree Online Service, Telangana (DOST) for one more year i.e., for the academic year 2022-23.

This permission will enable the minority educational institutions offering different degree courses to make admissions by themselves and submit the admission details to the TSCHE. At present, degree admissions are done through the DOST for which the process is underway.