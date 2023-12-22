Telangana: Double tragedy as good samaritan and victim killed in hit-and-run cases on Jadcherla-Kodad highway

Kalwakurthy: Death came literally calling for a good Samaritan who stopped on his way to help an accident victim. He and the accident victim were both run over by an unidentified vehicle near Marchala village on Jadcherla – Kodad highway here on Friday morning, police said.

A 25-year-old man Nawaz of Kalwakurthy was hit by an unidentified vehicle and an injured Nawaz was crying for help. The good Samaritan, Ashok (30) who was passing by in a Bolero vehicle stopped and got off the vehicle to help Nawaz.

By a quirk of fate, another vehicle, which was yet to be identified, hit both Ashok and Nawaz leading to their instantaneous death on the road. The vehicle driver did not stop the vehicle after the accident and sped away.

Police who rushed to the spot have launched an investigation to identify both the vehicles in the twin hit-and-run accident cases. Nawaz, reports said, was recently blessed with a daughter and hailed from Kalwakurthy mandal, while Ashok was from Kanveta village in Kothakota mandal.