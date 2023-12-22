| Telangana Four From Two Families Killed Three Others Injured In Road Accident Near Elkathurthy

Telangana: Four from two families killed, three others injured in road accident near Elkathurthy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 AM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hanamkonda: A devastating collision between a sand lorry and a car on the Hanamkonda-Karimnagar national highway near Elkaturthy has resulted in the tragic loss of four lives from two families in the wee hours of Friday. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was mangled very badly.

Manthena Shankar (60), Kantaiah (72), Bharat (29), and Vandana (16) lost their lives on the spot when the two vehicles collided at Penchikalpet crossroad. Three other family members sustained severe injuries and were rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. The injured individuals, identified as Manthena Renuka (60), Bhargav (30), and Sridevi (50), are currently undergoing treatment.

All victims hailed from Eturnagaram village in Mulugu district and were on their way to Vemulawada temple when the tragic incident occurred. The local police officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision that led to this accident.