Telangana DPH asks people not to believe in rumors on ‘Norovirus’ outbreak in Hyderabad’s Old City

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 03:57 PM

Hyderabad: Senior public health officials in Hyderabad have urged people, especially residents of Old City not to panic over reports of outbreak of Norovirus, a common and yet contagious virus that causes stomach flu also known as viral gastroenteritis with symptoms like vomiting, nausea and diarrhea.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana State, Dr B Ravinder Nayak urged people not to get carried away or believe rumors about Norovirus and panic. “So far not a single person in Old city has tested positive for Norovirus, although the symptoms are similar. I urge families of Old City not to believe rumors that there is an outbreak and that this ailment is fatal,” Dr Nayak said.

The most common cause of viral gastroenteritis is by Rotovirus or Norovirus with similar symptoms among adults and children. The DPH pointed out that the months of monsoons are ideal for all kinds of such infections with bacterial and viral origin.

“There are many bacterial and viral infections during monsoons that spread through close contact, consuming contaminated food or touching infected surfaces. All these ailments are treatable and people recover within three days. We were informed that some private hospitals in Old city reported Norovirus. However, all these are suspected cases and nobody is confirmed,” says Dr Nayak.

As a matter of precaution, for the past one week or so, the local District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) have been conducting several health camps in parts of the old city. “People should realize that most of such infections are self-limiting, which means the illness runs its course of three days and the patient recovers,” Dr Nayak pointed out.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause vomiting and diarrhea and is regarded as a very common illness while still being very contagious. Usually, outbreaks of Norovirus happen in colder months and it is usually regarded as a foodborne ailment, when people come in contact with contaminated food.

Some precautions:

· Wash hands thoroughly, especially of children

· Prepare food safely and consume hot food

· Avoid close contact with anyone who has symptoms

· Surfaces such as counters, faucets doorknobs, tablespoons must be cleaned

· Focus on personal hygiene and avoid consuming undercooked food

· Symptoms appear 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last 1 to 3 days

· Symptoms: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headache, fever and body aches

· Treatment: Consume liquids and ORS; get a lot of rest; eat soft and bland food