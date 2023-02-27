Telangana: EC to issue notification for biennial elections

Last date of filing nominations is March 13 and nominations scrutiny would be done on March 14

Published Date - 10:37 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The biennial elections to the three seats of Telangana State Legislative Council by MLAs, 2023 will be held on March 23. The polling will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and votes counting will commence from 5 p.m. on the same day.

The Election Commission of India will be issuing a notification for the conduct of the elections on March 6. Last date of filing nominations is March 13 and nominations scrutiny would be done on March 14. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 16.

